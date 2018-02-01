Stephen A. Smith Reminisces On The Allen Iverson Days & Offers Up Super Bowl Predictions

Everyone’s favorite sports pundit, Stephen A. Smith, shared some interesting thoughts on the Super Bowl and it’s all-Philly everything.

Smith called the Quincy Harris Morning Show to talk Super Bowl predictions, and he’s not entirely going with Tom Brady— the guy who’s won six Super Bowl Rings.

“I think they’ve got a pretty good chance,” Smith said when asked about the possibility of the Eagles taking down the Patriots come Super Bowl Sunday.

But he’s quick to point out that it’s hard to fully side with the Eagles because their quarterback Nick Foles hasn’t been playing all season and only took the field after Carson Wentz tore his ACL. And going up against Brady on the other side of the field is no easy feat. The New York Giants are the only team to ever beat the Pats in the big game and Smith knows why. The Giants know how to force defensive pressure on Brady without blitzing because rushing the quarterback will allow him to just air the ball out down the field.

“This Eagles team can beat the New England Patriots and I think it’s going to be a nail biter no matter what. I think what it comes down to whether or not the front four of the Philadelphia Eagles led by Fletcher Cox can get to Tom Brady,” Smith adds. After giving credit to the Eagles of the past like Donovan McNabb and of course Terrell Owens, K. Foxx delves into Smith’s bond with Allen Iverson while he covered the Sixers.

“For me, it was their run to the finals. Just sensational. But the other guys, all those guys were rough riders. I’m from the streets of New York City and then I come and work in Philadelphia for 17 years that’s like my second home. I’ve got a lot of love for the city and always will. It’s got a lot to do with where I am today.”

For the radio host, however, it wasn’t just about Iverson, but talented guys who rode it out with him. “To cover that team and to know a personality like Allen Iverson who was such a personality but combined with rough riders like Tyrone Hill, Dikembe Mutombo, George Lynch and Aaron McKie. These dudes were fearless and weren’t scared of anybody,” the 50 year old reminisced.

Markelle Fultz, the mysterious number one pick who went to the Sixers, whose shots in practice look shaky at best, was also a topic of conversation for Smith who thinks he should just sit out the rest of the season.

Listen to the entire interview below to hear more of Smith’s gems.