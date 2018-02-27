Home > Sports

Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA Cares

From the court to the world.

By Bruce Goodwin II

Posted 2 hours ago

R1 Digital 02.27.18

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

LeBron James recently said that “basketball is the vehicle,” but improving the world is the true mission.

Another one of the league’s most dominant players, Kevin Durant, is doing his best to make that come to fruition. And he just received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente for his efforts. The NBA announced that Durant got the honor in recognition of his continuing efforts to support children, families, and grassroots community organizations.

Just last month, Durant announced that he would donate $3 million to his alma mater, University of Texas, to improve the athletic facilities and the school’s Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation (CSLi) to help with its mission to advance “character development, leadership skills, and promotes the long-term well-being of student-athletes and coaches.”

The Golden State Warrior also helped make a wish come true for three boys facing life-threatening illnesses by flying them to Oakland to watch the team play against the New York Knicks and introducing them to some of his teammates. Basketball aside, Durant also donated $10,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s “10 for 10” campaign, with his donation going straight to Silicon Valley De-Bug, an organization based in the Bay Area that “aims to impact the political, cultural, and social landscape of the area through community-based justice work.”

“This has been a really special month, and I’m grateful to give back in so many ways. My alma mater UT, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Colin Kaepernick, and Make-A-Wish are all doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts,” the 29-year-old All-Star said of his philanthropic efforts.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award recognizes an NBA player each month who “best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities,” thanks to the standard set by NBA great David Robinson.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

12 photos Launch gallery

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

Continue reading Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA Cares

Best Sneakers Of The 2017-18 NBA Season

golden state warriors , kevin durant , nba

Recent Stories:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
EMILE GRIFFITH
LGBTQ+ x Black History Month: Emile Griffith

The world champion boxer's legacy was redefined by one tragic moment.
The Front 02.23.18
LGBTQ+ BHM Ethel Waters
LGBTQ+ x Black History Month: Ethel Waters
Black Panther (2018)
Who Got Next? 7 Black Superheroes Who Deserve the ‘Black Panther’ Treatment
Roy Campanella Ebony Magazine
MEDIA STUDIES: The End of #EbonyOwes?
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Simply Rides: 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA Cares
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Samsung Finally #Unpacked The Galaxy S9 And S9+
John Legend performs live in Liverpool
AM Roundup: John Legend’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Black Panther’ Supermarket Debacle, Woman Gets 0 Years For Rape Lie
Hennessy x Andre Wagner
Check Out Hennessy’s Collab with Brooklyn Artist Andre Wagner
Nike LeBron 15 "EQUALITY"
Here’s Your Chance To Win Nike’s LeBron 15 EQUALITY Sneaks
Dallas Mavericks Introduce New Interim CEO
Mavericks Hire Black CEO Amid Ex-Team President’s Sexual Harassment Scandal
Sen. Kamala Harris...
15 Black Women Who Can Get Trump Out Of The White House In 2020
Todd Snyder X Timex
Here’s the New Designer Timex You Need This Spring
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now