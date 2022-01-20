‘King of Drip’: Pharrell Responds To 21 Savage’s Fashion Shout Out

Pharrell Williams is known for his fashion-forward style, but it seems 21 Savage wanted to take it one step further by donning him the “king.”

In a tweet shared over the weekend, the Saint Laurent Don praised the multi-faceted musical genius for staying drippy for more than three decades before inquiring how he was able to hold the title down for so long.

“Pharrell is the king of drip!!” wrote the Atlanta rapper. “How the hell he do that sh*t for so long? [facepalm emoji].”

Although to some the statement may seem bold, it’s not far-fetched. Throughout his career, Pharrell has consistently pulled off some of the most eye-grabbing outfits in music. From his founding Billionaire Boys Club alongside Rob Walker and NIGO to collaborations with brands Moncler, Adidas, A Bathing Ape, and other similar streetwear brands, Pharrell has remained a huge influence on fashion trends.

Pharrell responded to 21’s praise, by shouting out his home state of Virginia for his legendary fashion sense.

“From Virginia… it’s Something in the Water,” he wrote, referring to his Virginia Beach festival of the same name.

In other Pharrell news, the hitmaker recently made headlines after challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color and noted that some of them already are.

“Not all businesses,” Williams added. “The smart ones — the ones that will be here in 50 years.”

Williams singled out the Japanese financial and venture capital group SoftBank. He said the group was investing in founders of color, who could then create generational wealth and change their cities for the better. Williams also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League and thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health, and housing.

The event, which could not be held in person because of COVID-19, was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Several local leaders were honored for representing King’s legacy of social justice.