Kanye West Says Divorce From Kim Kardashian Feels Like “Full Blown COVID” In New Poem

Kanye West is beyond lovesick, according to his latest posts on Instagram. As a matter of fact, the Grammy award winning artist compares his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian to “full blown COVID” in his new poem, titled DIVORCE.

In November 2013, Ye told Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, “I felt like our love story is like a love story for the ages. I felt like when we first got together, it was like a Romeo-and-Juliet kind of thing.” He and Kardashian were wedded six months later, and “Kimye” produced four children over the course of their seven-year marriage.

But the celebrity couple finalized its divorce last week, and Ye’s latest post says it’s had him feeling “like your kids were snatched from your control.” He ends with the lyric, “You’re the real Cosby/Not a Huxtable” (although it isn’t clear if the line is a shot at Kim, support for the embattled comedian, or a reference to the process of divorce itself.)

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, (although West alleged that his spouse was unfaithful at least a half-year earlier and that he was the one who wanted to end the marriage). The breakup seemed civil enough at the start, but the former lovebirds’ relationship grew increasingly contentious as time wore on, though, particularly from the part of Mr. West.

The socialite moved on to date SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who’s drawn the public wrath of Ye. The musician has leaked private conversations between himself and his ex-wife, encouraged fans to harass Davidson in the street and online, and rapped that it divine was what’s kept him alive so he could “beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Meanwhile, West has been openly cycling through paramours, including model Irina Shayk, Julia Fox, and his latest partner Chaney Jones. It is Jones’ clear resemblance to Kardashian which has fans wondering if his outbursts are part of a larger publicity stunt or if his love of his ex-wife is obsession gone too far.

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet,” Ye captioned his second IG poem DEAD, “but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything…” West went on to say that “[s]omeone’s truth can be another persons lie,” and he is who he is because crying is not permitted for public figures or men.