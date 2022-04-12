Kim Kardashian Promises To Burn Wack 100 To “The F–king Ground” Over Rumored Second Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian is tired of the rumors that a second sex tape between her and former lover Ray J exists, and the socialite told her lawyer Marty Singer that she will spare no expense to finally be done with that chapter of her life — as well as to spare nobody who gets in her way.

“Over my dead body is this happening again,” she told Singer in the debut episode of the new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The two are speaking over the phone, and the Skims founder tells him, “I know the right attorneys this time, and I’m not going to let this happen to me again… I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all the f–king ground.”

The exchange between Singer and Kardashian most likely took place last September after Wack 100 told podcast host Bootleg Kev he had another recording that was “more graphic and better than the first one.” Ray J, formerly a client of Wack 100, went on his own IG page and said he was not in support of his ex-manager. “I’m a father now, and my job is to be a great parent and put them first,” he wrote. “This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

Singer also gave a statement to TMZ at the time, saying that rumors of a second sex tape were bunk, and this was the work of someone who’d stoop to any lows to “get their 15 minutes of fame.” However, Wack 100 said there was only one person to whom he’d give the tape: Kardashian’s then-estranged husband, Kanye West. He even suggested that Ye transform the second tape into an NFT.

And the Grammy award-winning artist took up Wack 100 on the offer to retrieve the recording. But it appears the West Coast personality was using Kardashian’s name for clout all along. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists,” her rep confirmed in a statement three months ago. “After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice form.”

Ye sat down with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee soon thereafter and discussed what happened when he went to pick up the tape and why he felt his ex-wife is the “most transacted upon human being other than Santa Claus or Jesus Christ.” Check the clip below for West’s convo with Lee about that.