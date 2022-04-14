50 Cent Claps Back At Young Buck For Bankruptcy Rumors, Suggests Former G-Unit Rapper Is Gay

The years-long war between 50 Cent and former protégé Young Buck appears to have somehow found its second wind, as the G-Unit leader once again alleged the “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper is a closet homosexual, a taunt that Fiddy (born Curtis Jackson) has continued launching at his ex-colleague since a particular video surfaced in 2019.

Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, fell out with his former boss well before then, but a clip of the Tennessee performer and a trans woman began making the rounds three years ago. Brown forcefully denied any sexual involvement with the unspecified individual, claiming he was catfished.

Then, he filed bankruptcy two years ago, asking the courts to “reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson,” and has since blamed 50 Cent for having to file for bankruptcy in the first place. However, that claim has never sat well with Jackson, and he’s teased Brown for having secret non-heterosexual relations as of then.

50 Cent recently made an IG post, and it uses audio from an episode of Love & Hip Hop where Benzino (another enemy of Jackson’s) is defending himself from the pretense of homosexuality, too. The caption reads as follows: “Young Buck, Benzino just embrace who you are but don’t pat nobody butt when they score a basket 🏀fool. LOL😆Hahaha, Nah 🤔FOR REAL! PUNK.”

Jackson’s latest salvo was in response to Young Buck’s recent appearance on the podcast It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper. “We at a standstill, I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity,” Buck said.

He also shared that “[Jackson] sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit,” which reportedly forced Buck to file for bankruptcy a second time.

“They stopped him from being able to [execute his cease-and-desist requests] in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid’ type of situation,” Brown further told Harper. But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working.”

Don’t expect this feud between former bandmates to go away any time soon!