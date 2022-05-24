eBay Launches LA Store That Rewards Sneakerheads For Actually Wearing Their Kicks

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Actually wearing your sneakers has long been a foundation of being a sneaker connoisseur, but now eBay is making an incentive for putting soles to the pavement.

The e-commerce site is pushing further into the sneaker game with a brick-and-mortar store located on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue. The exclusive sneaker store will reward buyers for wearing their kicks out of the store, which will be open through Memorial Day Weekend. Appropriately dubbed “Wear ‘Em Out,” the rare kicks available will be up to 70% off the market price, and if you put them on, you get an even lower price.

For some assistance, eBay called in a sneakerhead and rapper Offset to curate what will be in store, and he even used his impressive collection as a basis to make sure there’s nothing but heat –like the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred or Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner– on your feet.

“eBay is my go-to place to find the kicks you can’t find anywhere else,” said curator and rapper Offset. “For sneaker collectors like me who lay awake at night trying to decide if you’re going to wear your new kicks, eBay’s Wear ‘Em Out Store makes light of something that haunts the entire sneaker community and gives people a new way to access the shoes they want for summer.”

Aside from the pop-up store, eBay first dove into the sneaker lane with the launch of its Sneaker Authentication Program wear kicks worth over $100 are sent to an independent authenticator for a rigorous check of the shoe, box, and accessories.

Now, with the new venture, eBay’s praising those who take those real kicks and lace them up.

“Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just HAVE to wear them out of the store,” said Garry Thaniel, eBay’s GM of Sneakers. “The Wear ‘Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box. eBay is the place to find every style and every price, and now we’re offering an incentive to lace up the most coveted sneakers of the summer.”