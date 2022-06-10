LeBron James Reveals He Wants To Own The NBA’s First Team In Las Vegas

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

What do you do as a newly minted billionaire? LeBron James has got a bright idea.

Known as one of the most dominant forces on and off the court, James has something major he’d like to add to his portfolio– an NBA team. He’s often spoken about the idea, but now it’s something that can actually materialize, and he recently spoke about it during a new episode of HBO’s Uninterrupted: The Shop.

“I want to buy a team, for sure. I would much rather own a team than talk. I want a team in Vegas,” James plainly said. “I want the team in Vegas.”

The conversation began when friend, business partner, and fellow host Maverick Carter asked King James about his retirement plans and if he plans on stepping into an analyst role like many NBA greats have. And thankfully, there are factors that’d help make James’ dream come to fruition.

Firstly, Vegas has become a hotspot with the newly minted hosting of teams like the WNBA’s Aces, NHL’s Golden Knights, and NFL’s Raiders in recent years.

The dessert also hosts Summer League, so there’s already a connection to the Association. At his annual NBA Finals news conference last week, commissioner Adam Silver said he’s not looking to add another team to the league at the moment but admitted that Vegas has been good for business.

“Those are wonderful markets. We were in Seattle. I’m sorry we are no longer there. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that’s doing spectacular,” Adam said per ESPN. “And Las Vegas, where we will be at our summer league in July, has shown itself to be a great sports market as well.”

Plus, as part-owner of Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, being a team owner is nothing new to James.

The latest episode of The Shop –which drops today, June 10– features an eclectic crew of characters like Fat Joe, Don Lemon, and Amy Schumer. Topics include the state of comedy and comedian safety when telling potentially offensive jokes, James imagining himself as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Lemon’s experience of being the only Black primetime cable TV host.