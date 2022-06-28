ESPN Announces Full List Of Nominees for 2022 ESPY Awards

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

With most sports on hiatus, since the season’s champs have already been announced, it’s time for the awards.

Every summer, ESPN gives the power to the fans to crown some of their favorite athletes in various sports thanks to the ESPY Awards. The all-encompassing sports network will look back at the biggest sports moments of the year and celebrate those who also made a lasting, positive impact on their community after the uniforms come off.

Some of the most significant competition will come between Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as they battle it out for the Best Athletes in Men’s Sports, while Curry is also going head to head with Tom Brady for Record-Breaking Performance.

On the ladies’ side of things, it heats up when Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith, takes on Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky in a fight for the Best WNBA Athlete award.

Fan voting is now open on ESPYs.com through Sunday, July 17, with The 2022 ESPYS set to air live on July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC from Los Angeles.

Peep the entire list of nominees below: