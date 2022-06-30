Stephen Curry Named As Host Of The 2022 ESPY Awards

NBA superstar Steph Curry has enjoyed quite a banner 2021-2022 season. First, the Golden State Warriors guard became the league’s all-time career 3-pointers made this past December, and then he won the All-Star Game MVP award three months later.

Curry also led his squad to another NBA championship a few weeks ago (his and the organization’s fourth in the last eight years), picking up a Western Conference Finals MVP award along the way. But now, he can add one more accolade to his resumé: Curry was recently named to host the 2022 ESPY Awards show, too.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in a statement, as reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.” Besides hosting this year’s ESPYS, Curry has also been nominated for the Best NBA Player, Best Male Athlete, and Best Record-Breaking Performance awards as well.

And with this honor, Steph Curry will join the long list of athletes who have emceed the annual ceremony which “brings the best sports stories of the year together in one amazing night.” Fellow 4x NBA champ LeBron James, retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and legendary NFL QB Peyton Manning are some of the show’s former hosts, as well as the 2020 trio of Sue Bird, her partner Megan Rapinoe, and current Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

Rob King, ESPN Content’s Executive-Editor-At-Large called Curry “one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation” and looks forward to having him host the event.

“We’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit, and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” King said. “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms, or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

Vote for who you think should win this year’s ESPY awards by visiting ESPYS.com. Polls will close on Sunday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Then tune in to the show three days later to see find out the winners in each category, as well as Curry’s hosting debut, on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.