Dwyane Wade Files Court Petition To Officially Change His Child’s Name & Gender

Dwyane Wade is showing what it means to love your children unconditionally.

According to US Weekly, Wade has officially filed a motion to change his daughter Zaya’s name and gender. When his child was born, they were named Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, and the new name will be Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. The petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court states that the 40-year-old has full authority to make decisions on his daughter’s behalf and that he notified her mother and his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches, as a courtesy.

The three-time NBA Champ opened up about his daughter’s journey in February 2020 when he appeared on The Ellen Degeneres show.

During a segment on the daytime talk show, Wade spoke about the moment his child came out and said they wanted to use she/her pronouns.

“Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home–I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy–came home and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys,” Wade explained. “I think going forward, and I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, knew that the family needed to be deeply educated on the LGBTQIA+ community and reached out to the Pose cast to gain some knowledge.

“Internally, now it’s our job to go out and get information. To reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We just try to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”