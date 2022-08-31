Tyrese Ordered To Pay $10,000 In Monthly Child Support After Heated Exchange With Judge

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Tyrese almost found himself in trouble after a recent court testimony.

The R&B singer got into a back and forth with a judge over his finances when trying to determine how much he should pay in child support. The disagreement began when the attorney representing his ex-wife Samantha pointed out that Tyrese made $2.221 million in 2018, despite claiming that he was “financially in shambles” that year.

That’s when Gibson told the judge, “I don’t do the CFO thing. Here’s a question to you, smart person.”

Related Stories Tyrese Professes His Love For Zelie Timothy, Shares Video of Them Using The Bathroom Together

However, he didn’t get too far as Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer cut him off and yelled, “You don’t ask questions! That’s not how this works!!” before threatening to hold Tyrese in contempt if he continued to be unruly.

Judge Farmer later said that he’d order the 6-time Grammy nominee to pay $10,690 a month in child support for his daughter three-year-old daughter Soraya.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” Farmer chided.

But that 10 grand isn’t just going forward; he now owes his ex more since she filed for divorce back in 2020. The lump sum was initially $209,000, but once the judge noticed that he’s still been paying her Land Rover’s car note, the lump sum was knocked down to $169,000. Farmer also declared the two officially divorced, so no spousal support will be exchanged.

That means Tyrese has to pay about $20,000 monthly in child support as he also pays an additional $10,690 for his teenage daughter Shayla, which he shares with ex-wife Norma Mitchell.