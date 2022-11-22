Julia Fox Explains Why She Thinks Dating Kanye West Actually Helped Kim Kardashian

It’s not just Balenciaga and adidas cutting ties with Kanye West; it’s his flings too.

Post Kim Kardashian, Ye has been connected to multiple women, including Julia Fox.

The romance was short-lived, having only lasted about six weeks. However, Fox recently took to TikTok to defend her decision to date the rapper after another user on the platform said she dated “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

Fox, however, clapped back, saying that she did it to keep him from continuously harassing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Anyway, so, by the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything “out there” yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song, and said, “Come back to me, Kimberly.”

The actress was referring to Ye changing the lyrics of “Runaway” to include Kim’s name. That was still at the very beginning of their relationship when Fox was still ignoring West’s texts, and he accused her of having “bad text etiquette.”

It was then that she realized how she could spin the fling to help his image, and she claims it worked because he wasn’t publicly flippant.

“But then I had this thought. I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I could get him off Kim’s case!’ Maybe I could distract him, just get him to like me. And I knew, I was like, ‘If anyone could do it, it’s me.’ Because if I set my mind to something, I do it,” she said. “And I will say, that month that we spent together. He wasn’t on Twitter, first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media, he didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes, and weird ideas, and plans for the future, and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education, and, like, it was really beautiful, guys.”

She adds that once Ye was back to his publicly ranting, she was no longer interested in continuing dating and helping him.

“I was like, ‘I wanna help him, I wanna help him!’ I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should have done something to stop him… like, what? But anyway, I was delusional, I thought I could help. Anyway, it didn’t work. And now we’re here,” she said.

Ye has since been linked to Juliana Nalú, Candice Swanepoel, and Chaney Jones.