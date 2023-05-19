Dave East, Papoose Talk Fatherhood & Postpartum Depression on “Listen To Black Men” Ep. 3

Dave East joins the Listen To Black Men crew with an appearance by Papoose for a deep discussion on parenting and postpartum depression in the latest episode of the series.

For many, being a parent comes with a significant degree of challenges. For Black men, those challenges come with other elements on societal levels. On the latest episode of the popular iONE digital series, these topics come up for discussion with veteran rapper Dave East. Joining Mouse Jones, Jeremie Rivers & Tyler Chronicles is media personality Jessie Woo to add a woman’s perspective to the discussion. She sets it off by asking Dave about the mode of depression setting in after childbirth.

“So there’s Hennessy and love in the air and you know – you have a child and then boom the relationship is over,” she says. “There’s a lot of postpartum that happens with women, there’s a lot of things the child needs but the mom & dad don’t have a connection. Do you think that it plays a part in the relationship?”

The Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga actor replied, “For me? It was the first time seeing that, I’ve never seen a woman give birth. It immediately makes you rethink every sex comment you made,” he joked. “But really, it made me respect the woman a thousand times more.” Papoose concurred, saying: “As a man, you gotta understand what your woman just went through, and you really gotta be patient, and you gotta roll out that red carpet.” The crew also spoke about how Black men need to continue having these conversations together instead of being isolated. “There’s always room for improvement,” Papoose stated. “When you talk to fathers and see that other fathers are experiencing the same things, it helps you,” shares the “Alphabetical Slaughter” singer.

Check out the latest episode of Listen to Black Men above.