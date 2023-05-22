Vin Diesel, LL Cool J, & Tyrese Celebrate Ludacris’ Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Christopher Ludacris. Bridges has worked hard to build a career in music and movies and is now acknowledged for his efforts. The rapper/actor who’s sold 24 million albums worldwide and appeared in all ten Fast & Furious movies received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His hip-hop influences Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, and his Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese came out to help salute Bridges, who says the honor humbled him. His wife Eudoxie, mother Roberta Shields, and his four daughters were also there.

Bridges, 45, was surprised by his oldest daughter Karma, now a student at Spelman. She was introduced by Diesel after Bridges was told she couldn’t be there.

“To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can’t describe how much being here for you today means to me,” she said. “After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to L.A., for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse as to why I couldn’t make it today. The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

The Spelman student continued.

“From plays to graduation to dance recitals, you have always found a way to be there for me. Even if it’s a call or text from miles away, you always made it a point to make sure I felt valued. Growing up, you’d tell me to face my fears, and that I could be two things in this world – scared or prepared. And that there’s no such thing as failure as long as I don’t give up on my dreams.

All I know is, if practice what you preach was a person, it would be you. You are a go-getter, you’re a risk taker, you’re a natural leader, you’re a multi-tasker you are a king and you are a perfect example of a father. After years of you surprising me, it is my honor to have the tables be turned.”

She concluded, “Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

Bridges, who is also promoting Fast X, which opened Friday was inducted with a motion picture symbol under his name instead of a music symbol. It’s in keeping with what he told Variety prior to his induction.

“That’s the point of trying to act. I’m taking myself out of the persona of who Ludacris is,” he said. “Maybe, during the transition when I got my first Fast & Furious film, there was a bit of hip-hop in me because that role required it. But, as I progress and evolve in film, my goal is to have the hip-hop part dissipate.”

Now opening for Janet Jackson on her Together Again tour Ludacris does plan to release his 11th album at some point, he told the Los Angeles Times. His last album Ludaversal was release in 2015. At this induction ceremony, he acknowledged his mentors, saying LL inspired him to rap.

He got choked up when referencing his late father, Wayne Bridges, who was in a hospital in critical condition in 2007 when his son won the Grammy for Best Rap Album. And he was particularly emotional when he acknowledged his longtime management team, Shaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon.

“Getting a star is a statement,” Ludacris said to the audience assembled to watch the Walk of Fame ceremony. “But be clear about this statement: The even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected. And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me, to inspire me. I am a reflection of you. … I’m nothing without you. Thank you.”

Watch the full ceremony below: