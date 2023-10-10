Tyreek Hill Says He Was “Just Joking” About Wanting To Do Adult Films… But Porn Companies Are Still Offering Him Work

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he wasn’t being serious when he said last month that he’s looking forward to a career in the porn industry when he retires from the NFL. It probably didn’t help that he said emphatically that he was “dead serious” about it. Maybe that’s the reason why, according to Hill, multiple adult entertainment companies have offered to help him start the career in porn he now says he doesn’t want.

“A lot of my teammates are hating on me right now,” Hill told reporters Wednesday. “But I was joking. I was definitely joking. That’s something that I don’t want to do. I was just joking.”

It should be noted that the 29-year-old has previously spoken about the possibility of retiring from professional football when his contract expires following the 2025 season, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking for a post-NFL career singling around a different type of equipment on camera.

But, yeah, apparently, not all porn companies have gotten the memo.

From TMZ:

For example, the folks at Naughty Americasay their talented ladies Nikki Benzand Richelle Ryan would love to work with the 5’10” Super Bowl champ. N.A. already brainstormed some ideas as well … throwing out the possibility of making a porn hologram of Hill as well.“I am sure he doesn’t need any training, and would be able to hold his own!” the studio’s spokesperson said. “Lights, camera, action….!” The Porn Dude is also open to helping Hill “explore a career in the adult industry after his NFL career” … and xHamster — which features over 5 million videos for free — was also excited by his comment. “Following an illustrious career in professional football, Tyreek Hill is poised to bring his unique talent and charisma to the world of online adult entertainment, and xHamster is eager to be a part of this exciting journey if Mr. Hill chooses our platform for hosting his future content,” a rep said.

So, basically, the lesson here is to be careful what you say in jest. But, also, if you’re an ex-pro athlete looking for a new job and new audience, you, uh…you’ve got options.

