Damson Idris Takes Aim At Black Men’s “Unprovoked Hatred” For Black Women

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Snowfall actor Damson Idris must have been raised right in his native Britain because he’s taking a stand on online bullying.

The 32-year-old shared his feelings on Instagram recently saying that young women, especially ones newer to the entertainment industry were being trolled online by grown men and he’s not feeling it.

“I see so much unprovoked hatred towards Black women today by predominantly grown Black men,” he posted in an Instagram Story. “Especially towards our young stars that are just trying to do their thing.”

He added, “The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man. I promise you, you aren’t men to us. A new year is approaching. Grow up.”

Although it has been reported that he and influencer Lori Harvey are now broken up the actor may have been referencing Harvey among others in his post. Earlier this month, Harvey was unfavorably compared to an employee at Los Angeles soul food restaurant The Serving Spoon when a photo of the two of them was posted online.

After seeing that several posts expressed admiration for the woman pictured at Harvey’s expense, the restaurant posted, “Y’all, we have a very beautiful and pleasant staff altogether, so negativity is NOT an option! Cut it out and stop trying to dim people’s light in your own way,” the restaurant advised. “Y’all better leave our Spooners alone! Don’t be like that!”

While he could have been talking about young celebs like the Bailey sisters, Megan Thee Stallion and others who’ve been bullied online for reasons ranging from their body types to their boyfriend choices, Idris and Harvey dated for a year but announced in a joint statement that they’d each moved on due to scheduling challenges.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” they said, an admission that was breathlessly picked up by major outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and People. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”