Did adidas Really Make a Pair Of Sneakers Out Of Its Iconic Three-Striped Box?

Published on March 28, 2024

adidas the box shoe

Source: adidas / adidas

If you thought MSCHF was the only brand to make conversation-starting troll-worthy sneakers, adidas has entered the chat.

The German-born athletic giant is introducing a new silhouette that may be its most archaic yet.

The new kicks look like the brand’s iconic blue box flipped over with fat laces towards the forefoot and a piece of flipped-up cardboard to mimic a tongue on the upper.

adidas the box shoe

Source: adidas / adidas

The box shoe is currently listed on the Confirmed App, but it cannot be purchased, and there is no price; instead, there is a line that reads “price upon request.”

The offering gets even sillier when you read the description.

“Blurring the lines between product and packaging, these adidas shoes are truly out of the box. The rectangular design takes cues from the original adidas shoebox, creating the perfect silhouette for a experimental style,” reads the product page. “Styled with chunky laces, the sneakers are a statement piece that elevates every look.”

adidas the box shoe

Source: adidas / adidas

adidas the box shoe

Source: adidas / adidas

And if you wondered how they fit, cheekily, it says that they have a “boxy fit” and have a natural fiber upper, lining and outsole.

But if you look a bit closer, the product code is AF0104, so if you had any doubts –which hopefully you did– the boxy kicks are obviously an April Fool’s joke.

However, some of social media’s sneakerheads didn’t get the joke. See the reactions below.

