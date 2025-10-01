Subscribe
Pop Culture

Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower

Published on October 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aqib Talib hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, but he’s still got that competitive fire in him.

In addition to his analyst gig on the NFL on Fox, the Super Bowl-winning cornerback is also a steady guest on The Arena: Gridiron podcast. That’s where he took a very unapologetic approach to Tyreek Hill’s gruesome ligament-tearing knee injury, saying it’s karmic payback for his off-the-field issues.

“These football Gods don’t play no games, they do not play games, they do not make mistakes. You got allegations of beating your wife, that sh-t is real. I don’t play like that,” Talib said. “Those football Gods are brutal.”

Skip Bayless pushes him further to explain what he’s getting at.

Related Stories

“It’s karma. You’ve seen that tackle happen a thousand times, and he snapped his whole leg in half,” Talib added.

He says that age isn’t on Hill’s side because after about a year of recovery, he’ll be 32 years old, which is not only pretty old in the NFL, but even more so for someone who’s so known for their speed that their nickname is “Cheetah.”

“That might be the last we see of Tyreek Hill,” Talib ends his statement.

If those football Gods are real, Hill’s alleged sins come from recent claims his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, made in court filings, accusing him of domestic violence on several occasions.

She alleges it happened as recently as January 2024, two months after they wed, during an argument about a postnuptial and again in an Orlando area hotel when he “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

Hill’s lawyer has since released a statement, denying the allegations and calling them a money grab.

“Make no mistake about it, we believe that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down,” the statement given to USA Today reads. “The shakedown is apparent. Ms. Vacarro wants an unreasonable amount of money that we believe she knows that she is not entitled to, and her counsel is excessively billing her, hoping that Mr. Hill will be ordered by the court to pay her legal fees.”

Social media is largely trashing Talib’s holier than thou approach and instead bringing up his brother who’s in jail for killing a youth football coach.

See social media’s reaction to Talib’s comments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Related Tags

nfl Tyreek Hill
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Trending
Vice President Kamala Harris Houston rally 2024
23 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day
Sports

Zion Williamson Weight Loss: How He Transformed His Body & Game

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS
20 Items
News

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

Canelo v Crawford
12 Items
Pop Culture

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

13 Items
News

‘The Bear’ Writer Detained After “Old White Woman” Karen Complained On Train

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

2024 Lollapalooza Festival
12 Items
Pop Culture

D4vd’s Partying Friends Thought Dead Teen Found In Car Was His Girlfriend

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close