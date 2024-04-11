Subscribe
Celebrity

Billy Dee Williams Supports Actors Wearing Blackface, X Swiftly Disapproves

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios, Arrivals, D23 Expo, Anaheim, USA - 24 Aug 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

Celebrities are just like us.

You’ll be having a regular conversation with an older person in your family, and suddenly, they make one of the most offensive remarks about another race or gender.

Now, one of those moments happened to Billy Dee Williams while appearing on an episode of Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast.

Most people think blackface is pretty offensive. But Bill Dee? Nah, he’s cool with it.

The conversation began when the two discussed Laurence Olivier’s performance as Othello in 1965, where he wore blackface for the entire film and adopted stereotypical mannerisms that Black people have.

“When [Olivier] did ‘Othello,’ I fell out laughing,” Williams admitted. “He stuck his ass out and walked around with his ass because Black people are supposed to have big asses.”

Maher tried to stop Williams from taking that road by interrupting him and saying it was “Problematic.”

But Williams continued with his controversial opinion.

“I fell out laughing. I thought it was hysterical,” he added. “I loved it. I love that kind of stuff.”

Maher interjected again by saying how blackface is extremely unacceptable today, but Williams wasn’t having it, adding, “Why not? You should do it. If you’re an actor, you should do anything you want to do.”

Maher points out that Williams was born in the 1930s when Hollywood was different, and roles he should have been cast for were given to white men.

But Williams disagrees with that sentiment: “The point is that you don’t go through life feeling like, ‘I’m a victim.’ I refuse to go through life saying to the world, ‘I’m pissed off.’ I’m not gonna be pissed off 24 hours a day.”

Billy’s been promoting his new book, What Have We Here: Portraits of a Life, which released in February. But he is more well known as Lando Calrissian in the 1980 film, The Empire Strikes Back, making him the first black actor with a major role in the Star Wars franchise. He’d reprise Calrissian in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

See how social media is reacting to Williams’ surprising comments about blackface below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

RELATED TAGS

Bill Maher Billy Dee Williams blackface
Trending
Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close