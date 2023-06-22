Brandon Miller Tells Story Of Michael Jordan Airballing A Free Throw & Calls Him “Old,” Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you learned one thing from The Last Dance documentary, it’s how amazing a trash talker Michael Jordan is.

It turns out the GOAT is still roasting on the court, even when it comes to getting up some shots with potential draft picks.

Alabama product Brandon Miller shared some interesting information from his pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets, including Jordan’s thoughts on the incoming rookie. But first, Miller explained what it’s like to work out in front of Jordan and was shockingly less than enthused about the opportunity.

“Working out in front of Michael Jordan… most people think I’d be pressured. But Michael Jordan was never the guy I grew up watching; I kinda grew up watching Paul George,” Miller admitted. “I think Michael Jordan was just a regular guy to me in the gym watching me workout. It was cool meeting him; he definitely sounds like how he does on TV, always trash-talking.”

SiriusXM host Justin Termine delves deeper, asking Miller what exactly he said to him that qualified as trash talking, which is when the interview went off the rails.

“He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes, but I know my talents and my abilities. You can’t let Jordan get in your head; it might make him feel good,” Miller said.

Miller admitted that he trash-talked back to him and witnessed him airball a free throw.

“It’s him just being old,” Miller concluded.

Twitter is unsure if the trash-talking will lead to Miller dropping on the board in favor of Scoot Henderson or if Jordan loved the competitiveness. Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the Hornets, but the $3 billion sale will take time to get approved, so his opinion within the organization still holds a lot of weight.

We just wish there were a video of the hilarious interaction.

