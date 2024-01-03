Dan Orlovsky Lets Intrusive Thoughts Win & Sniffs Molly Qerim’s Shoe On Live TV, Social Media Creeped Out

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

For once, a WTF moment on ESPN‘s First Take didn’t come from mainstay Stephen A Smith.

Instead, it was one of his revolving cohosts and constant ribber, Dan Orlovsky who took bonding with cohosts a bit too far during a weird moment with Molly Qerim.

Qerim won a college football bet with Stephen A. and received a new pair of heels as her victory gift.

Retired quarterback Orlovsky is roasting Stephen A. for being in Los Angeles instead of in the New York studio and suddenly whips out Qerim’s new footwear, asking Stephen A. about the shoes.

As he spins the shoe around in his hand, he suddenly lets his intrusive thoughts win and sniffs the inside of the shoe while frowning.

Qerim quickly points out the creepy move, saying, “Are you really sniffing the shoe? I just got the show, and I have tights on. Don’t be weird.”

The Oddball move gives Stephen A even more ammo to chide Orlosvky, saying, “Dan might have a foot fetish.”

“I don’t know about you, Dan. I gotta keep an eye on you,” Shannons Sharpe adds fefore Qerim demands her shoe back.

This isn’t the first time Orlosvky resolved to doing a bit too much on TV, having eaten a pancake that fell on the floor just minutes prior to the shoe sniffing.

In March, he also admitted on social media that he uses a towel about 30 times before tossing it in the laundry. Then, days later, his wife became a victim of his oversharing while he was on The Pat McAfee Show over her bathroom routine.

“My wife won’t poop when I’m in the house,” Orlovsky admitted to McAfee.

This is a reminder that we all can stand to know less about each other.

See how social media’s reacting to Orlovsky creepily sniffing Qerim’s shoe below.