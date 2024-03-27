Diddy Sells Off All Shares Of Revolt TV, But The Platform Is Reportedly Still Black Owed… So Who Bought It?

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Listen: At this point, it is no secret that the last person anyone wants to be publicly associated with is one Sean “Diddy” Combs. Even before the embattled (and that’s putting things very, veerrrrry mildly) Bad Boy mogul recently had his homes raided by Homeland Security behind multiple allegations of rape and sex trafficking, Diddy was socially and professionally down bad due to rape and abuse allegations made by singer and former girlfriend Cassie.

This probably has something to do with why Diddy announced last year that he would be stepping aside as the public head of the Black media platform he founded, Revolt TV, which was supposed to be a temporary move. Well, now, it appears that the move wasn’t so temporary after all, because Diddy has sold all of his shares in the company to a mystery buyer, which essentially means he is no longer associated with Revolt TV at all.

From TMZ:

Sources familiar with the deal tell us Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed sum — but we’re told the company remains Black-owned … upholding its original connection and dedication to furthering the culture. Like we said, it’s unclear what exactly Revolt went for when it was all said and done — but we’re told the new boss wishes to remain anonymous for the time being. With that said, our sources say they share a deep passion for Black culture … and they plan on publicly making a formal introduction in the coming weeks.

So, we don’t know who the new owner of Revolt TV is or how much they paid for the platform, but if TMZ’s sources are correct, the media outlet Diddy said he formed to present news from a Black perspective is still Black-owned and still dedicated to its original mission.

So, now, we wait to see what Black businessperson will be at the helm of the network going forward (it would be hilarious if it was 50 Cent), just as we’ll have to wait and see what comes of the allegations that continue to make shambles out of Diddy’s life and reputation.

Yeah, good luck with all that.

