Isaiah Thomas Says A Kid Pulled An AK-47 On Him In Since-Deleted X Post

NBA journeyman Isaiah Thomas took to social media today to reveal a recently scary experience in his hometown.

In a now-deleted tweet, Thomas said that while in Washington, a kid pulled a gun on him and his friends, and the only reason the situation didn’t escalate was because the kid knew of Thomas’ fame.

“Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!! I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn’t for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE,” he tweeted alongside the prayer hands emoji.

Thomas ultimately used the moment to give an example of how kids in today’s society are doing outlandish things.

The 35-year-old is a local hero, growing up in Tacoma, Washington, and staying nearby for college, attending the University of Washington, where he played for three years after he was even given the blessing of Nate Robinson to inherit the No. 2 jersey. During his time there, he was named All-Pac-10, won the Pac-10, and was even a final top-ten candidate for the Bob Cousy Award during his last season.

The Sacramento Kings selected him with the 60th and final pick in the 2011 draft. He soon proved to be an excellent return investment, finishing seventh in the NBA Rookie voting and being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

After a short stint with the Phoenix Suns, he truly made a name for himself with the Boston Celtics. That year, he stunned in first—and second-round series against the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards amid his sister’s death and dental surgery. However, a hip injury left him sidelined for the rest of the offseason and severely derailed his NBA career.

After stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and others, he most recently played for the Phoenix Suns in their first-round Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

