Subscribe
Music

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake and J. Cole finally has some reverberating effects.

Rap fans have been waiting for Drake or Cole to respond to some pointed remarks about them, and it turns out that the latter is the first to get some bars off.

J. Cole has been teasing a new project, and he delivered late Thursday night with Might Delete Later and completed the 12-track project with a song entitled “7 Minute Drill.”

Before the first verse, Cole immediately got to business on the chorus.

“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’ / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” he raps.

Then he went on, during the verse, judging all of K. Dot’s projects, saying, “He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

The pointed response comes from two weeks ago when Kendrick shook rap’s world when he dissed J. Cole and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” where he denounced the idea that a big three exists, boasting “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me,” he raps.

He continued to diss Drake’s discography, calling his “best work is a light pack,” and compared their rivalry to Michael Jackson and Prince, noting that Prince ultimately lived longer than MJ.

Fans were expecting a Drake diss sooner rather than later but were unsure if Cole would even respond.

See how social media is reacting to the unexpected retort below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

RELATED TAGS

j. cole Kendrick Lamar
More From CassiusLife
Trending
Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
The Well

Yes, You Can Make a Woman Climax By Touching Her Breasts—Here’s How

J. Cole 16 items
Music

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both

Brendan Paul, Diddy, drug mule
Celebrity

Who Is Brendan Paul, The Former College Basketball Player Alleged To Be Diddy’s Drug Mule?

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close