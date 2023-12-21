Jordan Brand Previews Its Heat-Filled Spring 2024 Retro Releases

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

With less than two weeks left in the year, sneakerheads already know what Air Jordans they’ll be copping next year.

Nike did a SNKRS Live broadcast to preview all the heat that’s dropping in 2024. In total, there are 21 retro Jordans on the release calendar, and the hype behind the Jordan 1s continues.

Among the 21 pairs are five Jordan 1s with the metallic colorway coming back in the white/burgundy, the much louder white/gold colorway outfitted with a gum bottom and gold necklace-style hang tag, and a low top white/navy option.

Another Jordan 1 release is the “Yellow Ochre” colorway reminiscent of the Rookie of the Year pair from 2018. The Jordan 6 also gets the Ochre treatment in a Carmine-like color blocking.

If Jordan 1s aren’t your style, there’s also a clean, muted pair of Jordan 3s dubbed the Craft “Ivory” colorway, which features a white upper, grey elephant print with suede overlays, a translucent outsole with matching eyelets, and both Jumpman and Air Jordan branding on the heel.

Jordan Brand will also update the classic “Bred” Jordan 4s with a black leather upper instead of the typical suede, making them winter-ready.

Following the same color blocking as the “Fire Red” Jordan 5s, the “Lucky Green” ladies-exclusive 5s will reportedly be released at the end of February. The ladies are getting another pair to themselves in the Jordan 4 “Sail” white, which features an entirely off-white colorway save for metallic gold detailing.

The Jordan 5 “Olive” will also return since debuting in 2006, an LS release following in the footsteps of the Burgundy 5s that dropped this year.

One of the most interesting releases we can expect in 2024 is the oft-forgotten Jordan 14 in an iridescent colorway, with a black outsole and silver detailing, dubbed the “Love Letter.”

And good luck squeezing your feet into those because they’re also a ladies-only release.

See official photos of the releases, –including some other iterations like a snakeskin Jordan 2–and more below.