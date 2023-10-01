Jordan Poole’s Disrespectful Comment That Sparked Draymond Green Punch Reportedly Revealed, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been nearly a year since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole, but the altercation’s circumstances remained hazy.

We know Poole and Green were jawing off, and the former apparently went too far. But what was the final straw that led to Green swinging on him?

Former ESPN host Pablo Torre’s got some insider information and revealed the insult on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out while talking with Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker (including O.J. Made in America) Ezra Edelman.

“You’re an expensive backpack for 30,” Torre says was Poole’s insult, according to several sources.

Ouch.

For context, 30 refers to Steph Curry’s jersey number, insinuating that Curry’s carrying Green on his back. Essentially, Green not only owes his career accolades to Curry but has been pricey to drag along with him.

After all, he cost the Warriors $25.81 during the 2022-23 season. The return on investment wasn’t there last year, as even he blamed himself and the punch for the early playoff exit in the Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Money was a sore subject for the Warriors following the 2022 championship, as many players were set for major paydays. The offseason saw Poole get a four-year, $128 million extension, while Andrew Wiggins got a four-year bag worth $109 million.

It signaled that the Warriors were investing in their young players, while Green’s future with the franchise was questionable. Torre says that even Green was aware of it.

“It [money] was what Draymond Green, I am told, was actively worried about. Insecure about. Anxious about. I’m told that Draymond told people that he believed last year would be his final season in Golden State. This was going to be his last dance, and here was Jordan Poole, the guy about to take his money in this zero-sum game of Joe Lacob’s pockets. The thing that he has earned as the best defensive player, anchor, and future hall of famer of this team,” Torre said, attempting to explain Green’s mindset.

The reported diss stung, but it admittedly was a good bar.

