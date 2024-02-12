A Kansas City Chiefs Comeback, Historic Field Goals, Usher’s Halftime Show & More: X Reacts To Super Bowl LVIII

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Super Bowl LVIII may have started as a snoozefest, but it ended up being one of the most entertaining big games in a long time.

It seemed to be a coming out for quarterback Brock Purdy as the San Francisco 49ers controlled the game throughout much of the first half. Patrick Mahomes would throw an interception with the Chief’s first possession of the game. Things continued to go downhill, as the first points on the board came from 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who broke a 30-year Super Bowl record with the longest field goal.

It would be topped just minutes later by the Kansas City Chiefs, which proved to be a defining theme of the game. After Usher took to the stage, the Chiefs, helmed by Mahomes, charted a comeback and finally had his first lead with a 13-10 score late in the third quarter.

The game began there as the teams started a back-and-forth, trading field goals until the 49ers were up 19-16 with seconds left.

However, the Chiefs scored a field goal to tie up the game in regulation before making history as only the second Super Bowl to go to overtime. The 49ers could only get a field goal before Patrick Mahomes engineered a drive that included an impressive run that ended with a three-yard touchdown with just three seconds left.

Mahomes knows a thing or two about coming back from double digits in big games, and he cemented his third and second consecutive Super Bowl wins.

For those not tuned in to the game and more interested in the Usher concert it bookended. He kicked off the 13-minute performance with some classics from the Confessions era before dipping into hits prior like “My Way” and “U Make Me Wanna.”

The rollerblading performance even included some of the most integral stars from Usher’s career, like Jermaine Dupri and Will.I.Am for “OMG,”; Lil Jon and Ludacris for “Yeah!” and Alicia Keys –with whom he shared a meme-worthy dance– for “My Boo.”

Whether you’re a football head, an Usher fan, shocked by Ice Spice’s cameo, or a fan of the commercials, peep some of the best reactions to the festivities below.