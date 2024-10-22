Subscribe
Pop Culture

Cassius Gems: Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on October 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Today, we’re celebrating an OG influencer and one of the first to turn social media into a successful career.

Boasting 360M followers, Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 45th birthday today.

Of course, she first rose to fame with her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend and R&B singer Ray J., And it’s been up ever since, thanks to the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as several spinoffs with her sisters, before continuing the show, retitled as The Kardashians On Hulu.

She’s also been linked to Reggie Bush, briefly married Kris Humpries, Odell Beckham Jr., and Pete Davidson, and, of course, was married to Kanye West for nearly a decade, proving she’s got tons of fans in the entertainment industry.

With her mother, Kris, at the helm, they’ve leveraged their millions of followers on social media to help create viable businesses for all her sisters, including Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand. This has helped launch Kendall Jenner’s modeling career and Kylie’s uber-successful makeup brand and turned Kim into a bonafide billionaire.

Not only was she named one of Fortune magazine’s most powerful women in 2023 –with a huge push from her NBA-approved Skims line—but she’s remained a sex symbol for more than a decade as well.

She’s always been one to post thirst traps on her social media, bares it all on magazine covers, and shows off her own skin-tight Skims merchandise.

But thanks to a recent clip from The Kardashians, she knows that she’s getting older, believes her status will drop as she ages, and is ready to implement a new 10-year plan.

“I can do a movie a year,” Kardashian said, according to The Cut. “I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me, and then I’ll take some time off.”

But for now, she’s still living it up. In honor of her 44th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

Related Tags

cassius gems Kim Kardashian
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Really Really: Kevin Gates' Ex Wife Claims Rapper 'Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5
25 Items
Celeb News

Cassius Gems: Ashanti’s Most Foolishly Beautiful Instagram Photos

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close