Cassius Gems: Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Today, we’re celebrating an OG influencer and one of the first to turn social media into a successful career.

Boasting 360M followers, Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 45th birthday today.

Of course, she first rose to fame with her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend and R&B singer Ray J., And it’s been up ever since, thanks to the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as several spinoffs with her sisters, before continuing the show, retitled as The Kardashians On Hulu.

She’s also been linked to Reggie Bush, briefly married Kris Humpries, Odell Beckham Jr., and Pete Davidson, and, of course, was married to Kanye West for nearly a decade, proving she’s got tons of fans in the entertainment industry.

With her mother, Kris, at the helm, they’ve leveraged their millions of followers on social media to help create viable businesses for all her sisters, including Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand. This has helped launch Kendall Jenner’s modeling career and Kylie’s uber-successful makeup brand and turned Kim into a bonafide billionaire.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Not only was she named one of Fortune magazine’s most powerful women in 2023 –with a huge push from her NBA-approved Skims line—but she’s remained a sex symbol for more than a decade as well.

She’s always been one to post thirst traps on her social media, bares it all on magazine covers, and shows off her own skin-tight Skims merchandise.

But thanks to a recent clip from The Kardashians, she knows that she’s getting older, believes her status will drop as she ages, and is ready to implement a new 10-year plan.

“I can do a movie a year,” Kardashian said, according to The Cut. “I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me, and then I’ll take some time off.”

But for now, she’s still living it up. In honor of her 44th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28.