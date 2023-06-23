A Sparkling Red Suit, Thirsting Over Wembanyama’s Sister, Twin Brothers Make History & More From The 2023 NBA Draft

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most hyped-up NBA Drafts in league history has closed its curtains.

Surprising absolutely no one, the San Antonio Spurs used their first pick to select Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 French phenom that’s the most generational of a talent we’ve seen since LeBron James in 2003.

After being the first to grace the Draft stage and shake hands with Commissioner Adam Silver, Wemby gave an emotional interview about finally achieving his NBA dreams. He hopes to bring the Spurs into championship contention immediately.

“Just accomplishing something that I’ve been dreaming of my whole life. Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver. I got to cry, man,” he said. “It’s a tough league, tough to win. Many players have tried to win for years and decades, and my goal is to learn as quick as possible and win that ring.”

Next up on the board was the Charlotte Hornets, and with an outgoing owner in Michael Jordan, many were unsure if they’d go with Scoot Henderson or the trash-talking Brandon Miller. They went with the latter, and he’ll be teaming up with LaMelo Ball.

That dropped Henderson down to the third pick, with him going to the Portland Trailblazers. He’ll be in tandem with Damian Lillard, who’s reportedly had an about-face about leaving the franchise and will stick it out. Henderson has a lot of potential, and if you were wondering about his star power, peep the iced-out chains around his neck, a jewel-encrusted jacket, and a shimmering grill. He played for the G league Ignite last season and averaged 14 points a game, signaling he’s ready to make a name as he takes a step up.

Plus, he’s down for Lillard to stay.

“I think Dame should stay. If we combine our games, it will be over. We kind of complement each other’s game. We are both fun to watch. Ticket sales will go up,” he told NBATV’s Taylor Rooks.

History was also made after the top three picks, as twins Amen and Ausar Thompson became the first brother to be selected in the top 10 during the same draft. Amen went to the Houston Rockets with the number 4 pick, while the Detroit Pistons chose Ausar with the fifth pick.

Usually, the incoming rookies show off their personalities through their threads, but the young men kept the ‘fits pretty tame this year.

Besides Henderson’s eye-popping look, Toronto Raptor Gradey Dick paid homage to his home state of Kansas by honoring The Wizard Of Oz’s Dorothy with a glimmering red jacket.

