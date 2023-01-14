Sneaker Con Responds To Mystery Box Controversy, Twitter Swears It’s A Scam

Sneaker Con has become one of the biggest events for shoe heads in the world, which has led to people trying to get a buck in one too many ways.

One of those ways is mystery boxes, where someone buys a sneaker box and is unaware of what’s inside. The price is flat, but the sneaker inside could be a dud or a potential holy grail.

The concept isn’t exclusive to sneakers, but now the idea has made its way to the traveling convention thanks to a man named Chase Briner, who’s been catching heat for some of the mystery boxes he’s selling for $300, and buyers are complaining about the bricks they received.

Briner addressed the controversy after Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale, saying others are getting solid pairs of kicks –like hyped-up Jordans and Dunks— but those aren’t the videos seen all over social media.

“I know we’ve been on the backend of a lot of people’s TikToks and people doing reaction videos. But people don’t like showing the good boxes with the Travis Scott’s, with the Lost & Found’s two months early, the Off-White Air Forces,” says Briner while at the event. “People like showing the Pandas and other stuff. But it’s a gamble. Every box cant be a hit.”

Now that some sneakerheads are calling the move a scam, Sneaker Con has addressed the news on social media and agreed to look into the mystery box selling business practices.

“We are aware of the mystery boxes put together at our events, and are currently assessing the situation,” reads the statement posted on Twitter. “Sneaker Con’s objective is to create a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees, and we will be developing a position on these type of activities reflective of that.”

