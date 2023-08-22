Steph Curry Crowns Himself Best Point Guard Of All Time, Social Media Has Thoughts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Few basketball players have earned the right to boast about their accomplishments like Steph Curry.

He’s known as one of the sharpest shooters in the league and pioneered 40-foot jumpers and shots from the logo. Now the Golden State Warrior is ready to put some respect on his name by declaring himself the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Curry was on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, when Arenas flat-out asked him, “Are you the best point guard ever?”

Curry thought on it for a bit before answering, “Yes.”

There was a caveat: he didn’t want to take all the shine for the PG position and threw a Los Angeles Lakers legend into the mix.

“It’s me and Magic. Is that the conversation?” Curry said.

Curry and Arenas talk about how much respect they have for Magic and how rare it was for someone 6-foot-9 to want to play point guard.

Arenas also explains the impact Curry’s had on the game, as he sees today’s young hoopers emulating his style of play. But influence aside; Curry understands that stats wise, Magic stands alone, and he helped pioneer the game. After all, he’s got nine Finals appearances, three NBA Finals MVPs, a 12-time All-Star, and a five-time NBA Champ.

“Obviously, I have to answer myself. To your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous. The fact we’re even having that conversation is a place I never thought I’d be in,” Curry says. “That’s why we have these conversations; because it’s fun. Measuring eras against each other, that’s what basketball and sports are all about. It’s why people watch, and it’s why people get in heated debates. I love it.”

Part of what makes Steph Curry’s story so motivating is that he wasn’t sought after during college recruitment and played for a lesser-known Davidson College. Even after declaring for the NBA draft, he wasn’t a top five pick and dropped to seventh despite averaging 28.6 points his junior and earning a first-team All-American nod.

Once the Golden State Warriors drafted him, he, however, flourished into the sharpshooter we know today that earned him four NBA Championships over the last eight years.

