Twitter Is Imagining How Chaotic Life In Gotham Would Be If Rent Was Only $300

If there’s one thing that leads to jokes on Twitter, it’s someone else’s pain.

With inflation on the rise, everyone’s grocery bill and prices at the pump have gone up. Even more painful to see is the rent increases– and that doesn’t only go for the shoebox of an apartment you’ll get in New York or California.

According to Rent.com, cities like Austin have rents surging more than 100% yearly, while Jersey City has increased by 50%.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Twitter’s been wondering just how much people would sacrifice for a highly manageable rent of $300 for a three-bedroom apartment while living in the fictional city of Gotham.

Gotham is, of course, the city heavily influenced by New York and is the home of Bruce Wayne’s Batman and where the vigilante takes justice into his own hands. Therefore rent may be cheap, but being an eyewitness to the constant battles between Batman and his long list of enemies like Joker, Poison Ivy, and Penguin would surely put you in constant fear for your safety as if you really lived in NYC.

You’d never sleep peacefully, whether it’s the random gunfire whizzing past your head or being woken in the middle of the night by random cars skidding down your block.

However, Twitter users had the jokes ready when they revealed all the havoc they’d put up with if they had $300 rent in Gotham. Check out some of the best reactions below: