Tyler, The Creator Designed An Entire Capsule Collection For Louis Vuitton

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell has another hit on his hands.

While head of the Louis Vuitton’s Menswear line, the Virginia native has steadily evolved the storied brand’s culture.

He’s used stars like LeBron James, Rihanna, and, most recently, Victor Wembanyama to push the narrative, and now he’s getting some design help. Tyler, the Creator, has been elected to design a Capsule Collection consisting of 17 looks. The rapper already knows a thing about style thanks to his own brands Golf Wang and more bespoke Golf Le Fleur, and he certainly delivered on the much bigger stage.

To put his own spin on the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram, he simply drew his own to give the goods a more authentic, albeit imperfect, look. He also included small drawings of his dogs, a set of Airedale Terriers.

The collection screams Tyler, featuring several pieces he’d be donning, like a puffer, windbreaker, a short suit, and, of course, luggage– with one trunk going for a staggering $73,560.

In another nod to his dogs, there’s a crossbody shaped like them, and his love of cable knits and vests also make appearances. There’s a travel chessboard, a matching spoon and cereal bowl, and a very on-the-nose leather golf bag for more unique accessories.

Tyler told GQ that the inspiration behind his designs was to create things he considers wearable and is appreciative of Pharrell giving him free rein.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like Big with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

Peep the entire collection below.