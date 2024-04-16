Tyler, The Creator Addresses Awkward Jerrod Carmichael Clip During Coachella Performance, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Tyler, the Creator headlined Coachella 2024, and the internet is still buzzing about his masterful performance, in part, because he addressed from the main stage a cringey moment he had with comedian Jerrod Carmichael. (We’ll circle back to that in a sec.)

During Saturday night’s performance, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper was as electrifying as he’s known to be, and he had a handful of equally alluring performers like Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis, and legendary musician, songwriter lead singer of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson.

“The first time I played Coachella was 2011,” Tyler told the audience about midway through his set, according to Variety. “I didn’t know what the fuck Coachella was, but me and my friends at the time, we went by Odd Future. And it was great. We were in a house. We rented a crib, went to target n—a, bought some snacks, and performed. The performance was terrible. But it was awesome.”

Much of the footage from the night’s performances shared on social media appears to have been taken down for copyright-related reasons, but one can still find a clip or two, including footage of the “Lemonhead” artist feeling the vibe while Doja Cat was rocking the stage.

Also, Tyler beginning his set by exploding out of a trailer that was placed at the bottom of the main stage, which had been transformed into a desert canyon, was pretty damn awesome.

Anyway, back to the Jerrod Carmichael thing.

From Variety:

Most recently, Tyler became a social media talking point after playing party to a viral clip taken from Jerrod Carmichael’s new Max series, in which the comedian shared an uncomfortable interaction where he confronted Tyler about a moment where he confessed his feelings for him. Tyler used the Coachella stage to address the clip, explaining that the situation left him feeling awkward. “I’m guessing y’all got TikTok and probably seen my homie try to fuck me on camera,” he said. “I looked terrible. I told the n—a no and he said, what about if we filmed it? Terrible.”

All and all, it was a great night for the culture. Salute to Tyler, the Creator for consistently giving us the kind of artistry and high-level performance Coachella and its audience deserves!

See how social media’s reacting to Tyler addressing the Jerrod Carmichael situation below.