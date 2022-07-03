Usher Gets Hilariously Memed By Twitter After Impressive “Tiny Desk” Performance

NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert series had another heavy hitter grace the makeshift office stage.

The show has seen many iconic rappers and singers come through, but the latest is a true legend. R&B King Usher stopped by and showed why anyone would be hard-pressed to beat him in a Verzuz battle. He ran through hits like “Superstar,” “You Make Me Wanna…” and the 2001 hit “U Don’t Have to Call” during the performance to cap off Black Music Month properly.

“Being able to sing and just be joyous, there’s something about that that just ties us and brings us together,” Usher said as fellow crooners Eric Bellinger and Vedo handled backup vocals. “If life has taught us anything, it’s that we should share with each other. Not just the music but understanding that life is a collaborative process. Being able to lift each other up, stand with each other, you know. It’s what life is really about.”

And joyous it was because it gave fans not only a chance to sing along to his flawless falsetto but because of memeable moments. A video of the 43-year-old says, “Watch this,” before launching into “Confessions Part II” has become a chance for people to make hilarious jokes with the clip.

Check out some of the best jokes from Twitter below: