How KITH Is Reimagining Nike’s Air Force 1 Linen Lore With ‘The Linen Collection’

Source: Kith For Nike / Kith For Nike

After nearly half a century dominating the sneaker and sportswear market, Nike doesn’t just have iconic silhouettes; it’s got signature colorways.

Outside of fan favorites like Black/Red in the Jordan line, there’s always been the more subdued Linen colorway.

The color blocking was first spotted on a pair of Air Force 1 lows in 2001, and since they were a Japan-exclusive, hype was through the roof. The upper was draped in supple tan leather and paired with a white tongue, laces, and midsole. What makes the shoe special is the pink detailing on the outsole and the Swoosh.

Now, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg is such a fan of the clean colorway that the brand was the first to revive it in 2016, and ten years later, it’s now reimagined it in an offering dubbed ‘The Linen Collection.’

He even shared the design process and all the iterations before settling on the final model.

Source: Kith For Nike / Kith For Nike

The release includes the trusty Air Force 1 Low in a reverse ‘Unlinen’ colorway with a soft pink nubuck upper and tan leather Swoosh that matches the outsole, for a fresh take on complementary colors.

But if you’re more of a fan of the tan-heavy OGs, don’t fret. The Air Max 95 rounds out the other half of the collection, staying true to the linen colorway with its normally gradient-layered upper fully covered in tan leather. The eyelets remain pink, as does the outsole and air unit, and the white laces and tongue mirror those on the AF1s.

Kith made sure it was a family affair, with the Unlinen Air Force 1s priced at $150 for men, $115 for kids, $95 for preschool, and $75 for toddlers.

The Air Max 95 will run you a bit more, at $220 for men, $160 for kids, $110 for preschool, and $80 for toddlers.

Early access for Kith Loyalty members went live on July 17, and a wider launch opened up July 20 through the brand’s Monday Program initiative.

All of the kids’ sizes are sold out, but the men’s sizes are made to order with an estimated delivery date four months out, so they’re freely available to purchase now.

Get a better look at Kith’s Linen Collection below.