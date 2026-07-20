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KITH Reimagines Nike's AF1 Linen Lore With 'The Linen Collection'

How KITH Is Reimagining Nike’s Air Force 1 Linen Lore With ‘The Linen Collection’

Kith revisits Nike’s iconic Linen colorway with a new collection featuring reimagined Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 95 releases.

Published on July 20, 2026
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Multiple pairs of pink and beige athletic shoes arranged in rows on a beige background.
Source: Kith For Nike / Kith For Nike

After nearly half a century dominating the sneaker and sportswear market, Nike doesn’t just have iconic silhouettes; it’s got signature colorways.

Outside of fan favorites like Black/Red in the Jordan line, there’s always been the more subdued Linen colorway.

The color blocking was first spotted on a pair of Air Force 1 lows in 2001, and since they were a Japan-exclusive, hype was through the roof. The upper was draped in supple tan leather and paired with a white tongue, laces, and midsole. What makes the shoe special is the pink detailing on the outsole and the Swoosh.

Now, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg is such a fan of the clean colorway that the brand was the first to revive it in 2016, and ten years later, it’s now reimagined it in an offering dubbed ‘The Linen Collection.’

He even shared the design process and all the iterations before settling on the final model.

The Linen Collection by Kith for Nike, featuring various Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 sneaker models in neutral linen-inspired colorways for different age groups.
Source: Kith For Nike / Kith For Nike

The release includes the trusty Air Force 1 Low in a reverse ‘Unlinen’ colorway with a soft pink nubuck upper and tan leather Swoosh that matches the outsole, for a fresh take on complementary colors.

But if you’re more of a fan of the tan-heavy OGs, don’t fret. The Air Max 95 rounds out the other half of the collection, staying true to the linen colorway with its normally gradient-layered upper fully covered in tan leather.  The eyelets remain pink, as does the outsole and air unit, and the white laces and tongue mirror those on the AF1s.

Kith made sure it was a family affair, with the Unlinen Air Force 1s priced at $150 for men, $115 for kids, $95 for preschool, and $75 for toddlers.

The Air Max 95 will run you a bit more, at $220 for men, $160 for kids, $110 for preschool, and $80 for toddlers.

Early access for Kith Loyalty members went live on July 17, and a wider launch opened up July 20 through the brand’s Monday Program initiative. 

All of the kids’ sizes are sold out, but the men’s sizes are made to order with an estimated delivery date four months out, so they’re freely available to purchase now

Get a better look at Kith’s Linen Collection below.

Several pairs of beige and pink sneakers on a beige cloth background.
Kith For Nike
A pair of pink and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a gum sole, resting on a beige fabric surface.
Kith For Nike
A pair of light pink Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with white soles and laces, resting on a light-colored fabric.
Kith For Nike
A pair of pink and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on a beige background.
Kith For Nike
Beige sneaker with white sole and laces on a pink background.
Kith For Nike
Beige sneakers with white soles and accents, resting on a soft, peach-colored fabric.
Kith For Nike
Multiple pairs of pink and beige athletic shoes arranged in rows on a beige background.
Kith For Nike
Beige athletic sneaker with white sole and laces, featuring a mesh upper and air cushion design.
Kith For Nike
A row of beige and white sneakers with floral accents on a pink fabric backdrop.
Kith For Nike
Assortment of beige and pink Nike Air Max 95 sneakers and accessories arranged on a neutral background.
Kith For Nike
A pair of pink Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on a beige cloth, with the shoes partially wrapped in the fabric.
Kith For Nike
Pair of beige and white athletic shoes with laces on a beige background.
Kith For Nike
A close-up view of a beige Nike Air Max 95 sneaker with white laces and the Nike logo visible on the side.
Kith For Nike
Pair of beige and white athletic shoes with pink accents, standing on a white surface against a pink background.
Kith For Nike

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