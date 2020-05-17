Kevin Durant Responds To Warriors GM Saying 2018 Championship “Wasn’t Joy”

If The Last Dance portrayed a group of immensely talented guys who still weren’t happy all the time, the Golden State Warriors are the second coming of that.

After Kevin Durant took his talents to the Bay area in 2016, most people hated the move because it stacked the deck against the rest of the 29 teams in the league. And that was partially true– after Durant was defeated in the Western Conference Finals, it was like the team was supposed to win. With Durant, the team won two consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, with the near 7 footer being the Finals MVP both times. But despite all the winning, the team wasn’t on the best terms– especially if you let Warriors GM Bob Myers tell it.

“The second time with Kevin [in 2018] it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job. It wasn’t joy,” Myers explained to ESPN of the Warriors’ last Championship-winning campaign. “I’m sure a lot of people felt differently. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. I think there’s just a weight to everything. And so I’m sure [the Bulls] felt that weight of everything, the weight of relationships.”

The first notable quote of the parade: Bob Myers with an unexpected zing at at Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/asE6MpsgN5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 12, 2018

Most of this wasn’t a secret, especially that Durant was never fully embraced by the team or the fans. Myers even made a joke about it at the 2018 championship parade. It came during his celebratory speech that he’d give Durant whatever he wanted to stay in Oakland, and Coach Steve Kerr retorted that he told Steph Curry the very same thing the previous year.

“That was different. He’s been here since the way before days … he’s earned it,” Myers awkwardly joked to the crowd of thousands.

Durant, who is now a Brooklyn Net, never missing anything that is said about him on the internet and responded to Myers with his official account– so you know he meant it. On a post by Sideline Sources, Durant claimed that his partners actually were happy after 2018’s big win.

“N****s look happy as shit in that pic though,” he wrote.

Your move, Draymond.