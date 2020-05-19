Kid Cudi Celebrates New Single “Leader of the Delinquents” With Virgil Abloh-Designed T-Shirt

Cudi back.

Born Scott Mescudi –but better known by his droves of fans as Kid Cudi— has returned to the music world which has kept him very busy. For starters, he collaborated with mentee Travis Scott on THE SCOTTS, to give the 36-year-old his first-ever Billboard No.1. To keep the momentum up, he dropped his first solo track in three years titled “Leader of the Delinquents.”

But to celebrate the momentous occasion, Cudder had to hit up longtime friend Virgil Abloh to create something tangible that fans could cop for the special moment. Introducing the “Leader of the Delinquents” t-shirt. Using Abloh’s simple but effective type of design, the front illustrates Cudi playing the roll of Geppetto to a smaller Cudi.

He pulls the strings to form a pose Cudi did years ago during an interview with TMZ. When asked a question by the gossip site, instead of answering, he slid down his Mercedes Benz SLS, grabbed his crotch, and then flipped off the paparazzi.

The back of the t-shirt features a large handwritten font that reads “LEADER OF THE DELINQUENTS.” If the t-shirt –which costs $50– isn’t your vibe, there’s a cassette, 7″ vinyl, and 12″ picture disc to cop with the same puppet graphic. You can cop any and all of it here.

Cudi’s star began to rise back in 2008 with the release of his hit song Day ‘n’ Nite. And he’d soon gain a loyal fan base with the A Kid Named Cudi mixtape and followed up with Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and helped usher in a new era of hip-hop with his influential work on Kanye West‘s 808’s & Heartbreak.