Black Lives > Property Damage: Tyler, the Creator Not Bothered About Damaged To Golf Store

When it comes to the concern of property of damage over the loss of Black lives, Tyler, the Creator, is not worried about it when it comes to his store.

During the protests demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more, there have been some people who have been more concerned about property damage than the Black lives lost. Let’s not forget this country was founded on rioting and looting look up The Boston Tea Party.

Anyway, some businesses get it, and successfully read the room pointing out the broken glass, damaged property can be replaced, but the Black lives that have been senselessly taken cannot. Tyler, the Creator who’s Golf Store located on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, did suffer some damage is one of those business owners.

They done fucked up the GOLF store. Tyler supports them tho. Easily replaceable, a life’s just not. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DpdQHLPfFN — MOSEY🌎 (@OLDMOSEY) May 31, 2020

In a comment under a post shared on the @golfwang Instagram account, the “EARFQUAKE” crafter’s team noted that the store was “fine” while pointing out there are many more significant concerns at the moment to be worried about.

“and the store is fine, but even if it wasn’t this is bigger than getting some glass fixed and buffing spray paint off, understand what really needs to be fixed out here. stay safe, love.”

Salute to Tyler and the other businesses who get it some folks need to take lessons from them, we’re looking at you, Virgil Abloh.

Photo: Jim Dyson / Getty