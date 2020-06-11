The Air Jordan 3 “Varsity Blue” Are Officially Unveiled

If Jordan 3s are one of your favorite from MJ‘s signature line, then 2020 has been very good to you.

Following up on the UNC and New York Knick-themed 3s, are the forthcoming “Varsity Royals” that are set to drop on June 25. The tumbled leather upper is done up in a vibrant Varsity Blue with a matching Jumpman on the tongue. The rest consists of black and grey hits throughout with iconic elephant print capping the toe and wrapped around the back.

If the colorway looks at all familiar to you, look no further than DJ Khaled. The super producer and Hip-Hop’s hypeman is known for his extensive sneaker collection and the hilarious nicknames he gives them. Back in 2018, ahead of the release of his eleventh studio album, (yes, he’s got 11 of them) Father of Asahd he celebrated by collaborating with Jordan Brand for two pairs of Jordan 3s. Both featured royal blue uppers– one was tumbled leather, and the other was suede. Both of which aren’t too far off from the upcoming 2020 Varsity Blue Jordan 3s. The only difference is that to get your hands on the Khaled exclusives, you had to entire a giveaway.

Jordan Brand’s summer heat doesn’t stop there. First was the Fire Red Air Jordan V that shock dropped while the world was glued to their televisions during the premiere of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary on ESPN. Then there was the 4s, outfitted with a white base with pops of color on the eyelets and tongue. You can cop them in the Court Purple, University Red, Pine Green, and Team Orange colorways. Peep the rest of Jordan’s drops in the coming months here.