LeBron James Thinks The NFL Still Owes Colin Kaepernick An Apology

LeBron James made a big announcement this week in an interview with Bloomberg in regards to his media company SpringHill and the fundraiser they just completed. Also covered in that meeting was the topic of Colin Kaepernick.

James believes that the National Football League still owes Kaepernick an apology.

“As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er,” James said.

This statement came after he announced his appreciation for a commissioner like Adam Silver presiding over the NBA. It’s no secret that sports serve as a galvanizing force bringing people of all ethnicities and backgrounds together for a common goal, to win and cheer on their favorite teams.

“I know what I do on the basketball court can bring a lot of happiness to a lot of households, including my own and including my community and my kids. So I’m looking forward to the season getting restarted, getting back in a Laker uniform and continuing to push the envelope not only on the court, but off the court,” James said of the NBA season restarting. “I won’t stop until I see change.”

People appear to be finally listening, and the NFL even went as far as to admit they were wrong in siding with Trump about the protesting of the anthem. However, they still haven’t mentioned Kaepernick by name or issued an apology.

“I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who, basically, sacrificed everything for the better of this world.”

While the NBA looks to restart and implement its 22-team system come July, no news has been mentioned about how the coronavirus has effected the beginning of the 2020 NFL season.