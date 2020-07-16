Dwyane Wade Clarifies Initial Tweeting After Supporting Nick Cannon: “I Have ZERO Tolerance For Hate Speech”

Dwyane Wade made a tweet supporting Nick Cannon once it was announced he was fired from Viacom, and his show Wild’n Out was being taken off the air.

The tweet initially stated, “We are with you. Keep Leading,” followed by a Black fist emoji.

Wade wound up deleting the tweet and followed that up with another explaining that he was unaware of the anti-semitic comments Cannon made.

“I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create,” Wade wrote, followed by a prayer emoji.

Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS after he praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan while discussing conspiracy theories with anti-Semitism on the most recent episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

The company quickly put out a statement condemning the speech.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the statement said.

Cannon released his own statement on his Facebook page in which he defended himself saying, “I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” Cannon said. “Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

Cannon continues by slamming exec’s at ViacomCBS by saying he tried to show remorse for his statement, but they didn’t want to have a conversation. Cannon also apologized to the Jewish community in his Facebook post.

“I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right,” he said, announcing that he will soon be taking a trip to Israel to “receive teachings, lessons, and truth about the Jewish history.”

Cannon concluded the letter by demanding he get the rights to his show Wild’n Out.

But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar “Wild ‘N Out” brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!

Cannon isn’t the only high profile person who has been in hot water with anti-semitic comments, DeSean Jackson and Stephen Jackson were publicly reprimanded for their comments last week.