Kanye West & His Choir “Walk On Water” During Latest ‘Sunday Service,’ Fans Want Him To Chill

For his next trick, Kanye West took a page out of Jesus’ book literally.

Kanye West and his buddy Joel Osteen are catching some serious flack on Twitter following West’s latest Sunday Service event he held over the weekend. The rapper and severely flawed presidential candidate held his latest religious event in Fayetteville, Georgia, at a lake not too far from Pinewood Studios. Usually, Sunday Service just features West and his faithful choir singing, but this time West, with the help of the televangelist, decided to take things a bit further.

Photos shared by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who is always in attendance and handles documenting the events on Twitter, showed West and his choir mimicking one of Jesus’ greatest miracles, walking on water.

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

Jesus performing the miraculous event lives in the New Testament and with Peter, one of his disciples following in the lord’s footsteps. In the footage, Yeezus is accompanied by his children, North and Saint, as strolls across the lake during the socially distant event.

TMZ reports the choir also walked on water and, of course, sang and Osteen delivered a sermon specifically talking about Jesus walking on water. Once videos of the event hit the web, fans were not too pleased to see Kanye mocking the miracle while using the moment to bash both West and Osteen for their Sunday Service shenanigans.

So Joel Osteen and Kanye West decides they’re gonna walk on water ? Lmao these people don’t take God words seriously and it’s embarrassing 🤮 — 𝔸 ℕ 𝔾 𝕀 𝔼 🌻 (@lliibell1) September 7, 2020

That’s exactly what it is. A cult. He is preying on the weak and using his influence & start power to mesmerize them just like that man Jim Jordan did. Watch they gonna try to move them all to a commune in Wyoming in the middle of nowhere, away from civilization! — 🥀 (@GetOffMyZickk) September 7, 2020

Looks like folks think Yeezy is doing too much and are giving serious cult vibes. Do you think Kanye, who once rapped “Jesus Walks,” played himself with this latest Sunday Service stunt? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Getty