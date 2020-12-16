KITH Connects With NY Knicks To Design Jerseys & Off The Court Collection

New York Knicks fans can (finally) rejoice.

The franchise is often made fun of for not bringing in big names during free agency, and this past summer was no different. The team didn’t make too much noise to affect its standing come the 2020-21 season, but one thing is certain– they’ll be wearing some fresh jersey while in the limelight.

Kith founder and designer Ronnie Fieg is a New York native, so unlike many other fairweather fans of the MSG-based team, he’s always been loyal to his hometown team and was able to design the Knickerbockers’ jerseys for this season.

“I’m a Knicks fan for life. We designed their City Edition jersey for the 2020-2021 season, which they’ll be playing in on Friday nights and nationally televised games,” he revealed on Instagram. “Worked on an off-court collection as well in partnership with Nike and the Knicks.”

The jerseys are mostly black, while the Knicks blue and orange gradient can be seen on the side panels. That same gradient can be seen again in the jersey’s center with a circular graphic that reads “New York Knicks City Never Sleeps.” Of course, there are shoulder badges– one that simply says NYC with an orange Nike swoosh and a Squarespace logo on the other.

As if the collection wasn’t NY-centric enough, Fieg nabbed Harlem’s own Dipset to model the off-the-court collection at Madison Square Garden’s center court. Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones even rapped in the dimly lit building.

That swingman jersey is currently available for Kith‘s Monday Program. Get a better look at the entire collection below.