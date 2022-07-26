DaBaby Reveals Why His Burger King Meal Got Cancelled By The Fast Food Giant

DaBaby may have been forgiven by the LGBTQ+ nonprofit Relationship Unleashed for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. But according to his latest interview on the Full Send Podcast, one fast food giant felt the “Rockstar” rapper’s remarks were too much of a whopper to let slide.

Burger King was reportedly working out a deal with DaBaby to give him his own meal, similar to partnerships that artists like Saweetie, Travis Scott, and J Balvin had with McDonald’s. “I shot a commercial for it and everything,” he told FSP hosts Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery. It was to be called the “Jonathan Kirk Meal,” and the idea behind using DaBaby’s true name was to promote “the real meal, real ingredients, that was the whole theme: the real.”

Related Stories Online Retailer BoohooMAN Ends Partnership with DaBaby After His Homophobic Remarks At Rolling Loud

DaBaby’s homophobic statements didn’t only get him booted from “The Home of the Whopper,” though. The “Suge” performer also found himself chastised by Sir Elton John, and he was also taken off the remix of last year’s chart-topping single “Levitating,” by Dua Lipa.

But if there’s one thing Jonathan Kirk loves doing, it’s giving a controversial take. At one point, the hosts even thought to ask DaBaby what he thought about former President Donald Trump. “Do I f*ck with Trump? Now? Hell yeah!” the rapper answered. “Trump is a gangsta,” he added. “He let Kodak [Black] out.”

Despite his divisive personality, Trump has consistently found a band of support from certain hip-hop artists. Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West have all come out at various times to endorse the former POTUS. But it seems DaBaby is taking a chapter out of the A$AP Rocky incident, and he has his own personal reasons.

“I need him to get my cousin out…yeah California,” DaBaby explained. “If you need a new campaign partner Trump when you come back around, holla at me, man. I mean, I can swap it out and get my cousin out for sure. He’s a political prisoner.”

Check the video below and watch the full episode of DaBaby’s sit-down on the Full Send Podcast.