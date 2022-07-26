Kevin Durant Responds To Draymond Green Claiming The 2017 Golden State Warriors Would Beat The 1998 Chicago Bulls

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Draymond Green’s hot takes have landed him in the middle of a debate again.

It’s the NBA offseason, so there’s not much going on aside from trade hearsay, so Green decided to rile fans up with a hypothetical after getting caught up watching a classic Finals match-up.

Green always rides for his team. While he doesn’t like to compare different eras within the league, now he’s gotten so confident that he thinks the Golden State Warriors could have not only beaten the Chicago Bulls amid their second 3-peat but nearly blow them out.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball,” Green tweeted. “And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s.”

For comparison, the 2017 Warriors were comprised of Green, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson.

They’d be going up against the Bulls’ Michael Jordan, Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoč, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

Green is correct that comparing eras isn’t the brightest idea in that the 1998 NBA rules were totally different regarding zone defense, the amount of contact allowed, and just the sheer physicality of that era. In contrast, the present NBA rules are more aggressive and rely heavily on three-pointers which Stephen Curry would thrive on.

While NBA fans argued about who would come out on top, former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant chimed in, and, much to everyone’s dismay, didn’t declare an outright winner. He did, however, take a light-hearted dig at Steve Kerr, who played for the ’98 Bulls team and coached the ’17 Warriors team.

“I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that Steve Kerr would’ve demanded that we put Steve Kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible,” Durant joked.

