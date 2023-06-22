Raphael Saadiq Reunites With Toni! Tony! Toné! For 1st Tour In 25 Years

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Master musician Raphael Saadiq has energized fans with the news of reuniting with Toni! Tony! Toné! for a new tour in the fall.

On Tuesday (June 20), Saadiq announced the Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Just Me & You Tour, which will see the former frontman reunite with his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley for the first time in close to 25 years. Sponsored by Live Nation Urban, the tour will be nationwide, kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 21 and continuing on with the final two stops in the group’s beloved hometown of Oakland and in San Francisco in November.

The tour will feature the band’s greatest hits, as well as an extensive setlist featuring standout tracks from the former frontman’s own discography. Fans will also get to hear music from his time as part of Lucy Pearl in addition to music he’s produced for other esteemed artists such as D’Angelo, Beyoncé and Solange.

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” says Saadiq in the press release. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from day one, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne and Tim playing together again.”

Those eager to get tickets for the tour can take advantage of three pre-sale events. An artist presale will take place Wednesday (June 21) at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. EST, and Live Nation is joining with Spotify to host their respective presale events at 10 a.m. local time Thursday (June 22). The general sale event goes live Friday (June 23) at 10 a.m. local time.

All tickets can be obtained through RaphaelSaadiqMusic.com.