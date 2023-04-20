Sneakerheads Miss Out On Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” Shock Drop, Twitter Trashes SNKRS App

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” you’re either ecstatic or angry … again.

The sought-after Jordan 1 colorway was the latest Shock Drop by Nike, giving fans who could not cop a pair on November 19 another chance at them.

However, some wouldn’t call it a shock drop because it wasn’t a surprise as rumors of a restock floated around social media, culminating in Nike putting a poll on its SNKRS app asking users if they stay quiet about a potential restock.

“Your SNKRS Second Chance is here. Thanks for being a member of the SNKRS community and stay tuned for more drops, stories and experiences,” read the launch page giving fans another shot. “Finders keepers! Celebrating the thrill of the vintage score, the AJ1 “Chicago” reunites you with a classic colorway that’s gone through a bit of a journey.”

Rumors suggested that the drop would occur around 11:40 AM, and many Twitter users sounded off when that proved false, and the push notification would go out hours later.

Sneakerheads rejoiced at the second chance, but like any big release, issues were plenty. The problem many SNKRS app users faced this time was a glitch when attempting to give Nike their coins.

“SNKRS app releases the Chicago 1’s but the submit payment doesn’t work, i’m convinced these people are just trolling us,” wrote one user while another had a similar issue tweeting, “Did anyone else get fucked in the shock drop on SNKRS??? It wouldn’t let me hit submit payment! I swear Nike are nothing but a bunch of crooks! #Nike #Jordan #SNKRS.”

See how sneakerheads reacted to the sneakers dropping later than expected and the issues that arose when they tried to purchase them.