Golden State Warriors’ Season Ends After Play-In Tournament Lost, Klay Thompson’s Scoreless Night Roasted

Published on April 17, 2024

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The first round of play-in games has come to a close, and it’ll be yet another postseason that the Golden State Warriors won’t be appearing in.

Last night, the four-time champions took on the Sacramento Kings for the right to enter the playoffs. One of the biggest culprits for spoiling the Warriors’ season was Keegan Murray, who made eight three-pointers and finished the game with 33 points, aided by teammate De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points.

Steph Curry couldn’t get rolling despite his 22-point performance. It wasn’t enough to accomplish the deed.

However, his Splash Brother Klay Thompson was iced out of the entire game because he missed all 10 of his shots and finished the game with zero points. The last of the big three, Draymond Green, poured in 12 points, starting with a surprising corner three.

While leading most of the game, Sacramento’s big push came during a 21-7 run in the third quarter.

The Warriors got within 13, but as they began closing the gap, former Warriors Harrison Barned made a clutch three. With about 6 minutes left, it appeared the Warriors were collapsing while trailing 105-86.

Now, while we are just two seasons removed from the Warriors’ latest championship, it’s clear that the dynasty is coming to an end, and Curry wasn’t scared to speak about the Dubs’ future in the post-game press conference when asked about longtime teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win. I know that’s fully possible,” he said. “I know the summer is going to be a lot of conversations and trying to set up ourselves to win, whatever that means. I hope that’s the outcome.”

Conversely, social media focuses on the Warriors’ downfall and roasts Klay Thompson’s scoreless game.

